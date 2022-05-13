Sohail Khan-Seema Sachdev Divorce: Actor Sohail Khan and his wife Seema Sachdev filed for divorce on May 13. The couple was spotted outside a family court in Mumbai as they left separately. Sohail and Seema have two sons Nirvaan and Yohan from their 24-year old marriage. Check out this post shared by photographer Viral Bhaayani on his Instagram handle:Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor is India's Kendall Jenner in This Gorgeous Photoshoot - See Viral Pics

Sohail And Seema Remain Cordial at Family Court

The couple are yet to issue an official statement on their separation. Sohail and Seema appeared in front of Judge Maqdoom for completion of verification process of their divorce application. The couple were present on the fourth floor of the family floor complex. According to an ETimes source, "Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev were present in the court today. They have filed for a divorce. Both were friendly towards each other."

Sohail And Seema Focus on Their Kids

Sohail and Seema got married in 1998. Back in 2017, there were reports suggesting all is not well between the couple. In the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Seema had said, “It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day.”

Sohail was the producer of Salman Khan-Disha Patani starrer Radhe released in 2021.

