Somy Ali’s viral post: Former actor Somy Ali has taken to social media to talk about the ‘Harvey Weinstein’ of Bollywood with a still that shows a silhouette of Salman Khan from his movie ‘Maine Pyar Kiya.’ The actor took to Instagram to share a post, issuing a warning against the man who has abused many women in the industry. She wrote that she is going to share the ‘truth’ one day and also tagged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the caption of her post.Also Read - Somy Ali Says Salman Khan Was 'Generous' After Accusing Him of Cheating Her in Relationship

The caption on Somy’s post read, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb, (sic).” Also Read - Somy Ali On Salman Khan: 'I Don’t Know How Many Girlfriends He Has Had Since I Left'

Interestingly, Somy had dated Salman for a few years in the ’90s and had also starred with him in a film. After leaving the industry, she got settled abroad and upon her return to India, she talked about her breakup with the superstar. In an interview with Zoom TV, the actor said that it was she who broke up with Salman after he cheated on her. “It’s been 20 years since I broke up with him. He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It’s as simple as that,” she said. In 2018, Somy also talked about the then-ongoing #MeTooMovement that began with Harvey Weinstein’s trial in the West. She took to social media and revealed her own #MeToo story. Somy said she was raped at 14 and sexually abused at the age of five and she stood in support of all the survivors of the sexual abuse at the hands of powerful people.

A part of Somy’s post read, ” I want these survivors to know it is truly liberating and completely worth it. Do not let the nonbelievers stop you. This is your truth. Do not ever be afraid to speak your truth. Do not let this opportunity pass you. This is a moment that has been long overdue for all of us. This is your chance to be heard and finally obtain justice. I believe you (sic).”

