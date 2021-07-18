US: Somy Ali had bid goodbye to Bollywood 21 years ago and found her passion in humanitarian pursuits. Now, she saves women from domestic abuse and is residing in the US in her new adoptive home. Now, she opened up about her time in the Hindi film industry, her relationship with Salman Khan, and her handful of friends in Mumbai.Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif To Resume Shooting on THIS Date | New Details Here

Somy Ali On Entering Film Industry:

In an interview with TOI, she revealed that she did not enjoy any aspect of being in films as she had no interest in acting. She said, "I really don't know. I left 21 years ago. I owe it strictly to my publicist Prashant Golecha because he is the one who makes the magic happen. I came to India because I watched a film called 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' and fell in love with a character named Prem. I was 16, so I had the license to do idiotic things."

Somy Ali Recalls How Saroj Khan Used To Go Mad At Her For Missing Dance Rehearsals:

Recalling an incident when she often used to miss her dance rehearsals, she said, "I did not enjoy any aspect of being in films. I had no interest in acting. I would skip all my dance rehearsals. Saroj Khan ji used to be so mad at me all the time and say, "Tumne phir se dance rehearsal miss kiya (You missed dance rehearsals yet again)". But I got a chance to work with all the top stars–Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mithunda (Chakraborty), and Suniel Shetty. I can't emphasise what an experience it was to work with Om (Puri) ji. It was simply brilliant! It was also pure luck that I ended up doing 10 feature films and worked with Chi Chi (Govinda) also. Mithunda and Suniel Shetty were the nicest and kindest people. They will always hold a dear place in my heart."

Somy Ali’s Debut Project With Salman Khan:

Somy Ali talked about why her debut project titled ‘Buland’ was shelved. She said, “Salman had just begun his home production and was looking for a leading lady to star opposite him in the film called ‘Buland’. We went to Kathmandu to shoot; unfortunately, I was too young and new in the industry and there was some problem with the producers and the film was shelved. So it was a metaphor for our relationship I would say.”

Somy Ali On Being In Touch With Salman Khan:

Somy Ali believes that it is healthy to move on and hence she has not spoken to Salman in the last five years. “I have not spoken to Salman in five years. I think it is healthy to move on. I have moved on and he has moved on too. I don’t know how many girlfriends he has had since I left in December 1999. I wish him all the best. I know his NGO is doing brilliant work and I am proud of his Being Human Foundation. Psychologically, it is healthier for me to not be in touch with him. It is good to know he is in a good place and he’s happy, and that is all I care about.”