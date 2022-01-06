Somy Ali on dating Salman Khan: Former actor Somy Ali once again opened up on dating Salman Khan for almost eight years and what was the relationship like. She revealed that while she got to learn a lot from the superstar’s parents and the entire family, eventually, she stopped feeling happy in the relationship. The actor had flown to India to meet only Salman when she was just 17.Also Read - Mumbai Drug Case Latest News : Salman Khan's Ex Somy Ali Supports Aryan Khan, Writes 'No One is a Damn Saint'

Somy, in her conversation with The Free Press Journal, said after a point in their relationship, she decided to go back to America. The two reportedly dated each other from 1991 to 1999. Somy was quoted as saying, "I learned a lot from his parents and household. I also learned from Salman. Ultimately, in any relationship, if you are not happy, it's better to part ways. That was the case of the relationship between Salman and me. I decided to go back to America."

The actor described Salman's family as loving and generous. She explained how the doors of the house would never be locked and anyone could come and eat. "What I learned from his parents is so phenomenal. They had an open house. Every day people would come and go. They would be loving and feeding them. The door was never locked. Another pivotal lesson I learned is that we are all the same. They did not differentiate in religion at all. They never saw any difference in religion. It is very important to learn from them," she said.

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom TV, she had accused Salman of cheating her in their relationship. She said, "It's been 20 years since I broke up with him. He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It's as simple as that."

Somy went on to call Salman a ‘generous’ man for all his philanthropic work his love for animals. The actor revealed that she first watched Salman in Maine Pyaar Kiya and fell in love with him after which she flew to India because she simply wanted to marry him. The actor had even worked with Salman but that film got shelved. Her other films were Krishan Avtaar with Mithun Chakraborty, Anth with Suniel Shetty, and Yaar Gaddar with Saif Ali Khan.