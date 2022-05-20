Sona Mohapatra Roasts Jacqueline Fernandez' Fans: 'Dear JF Digital Chelas...'

Sona Mohapatra Roasts Jacqueline Fernandez’ Fans: Singer Sona Mohapatra wrote a strong message for trolls targeting her with a meme for her statement on Jacqueline Fernandez’. The singer penned her response to Jacqueline fans in her tweet and Instagram story. Sona roasted the actor’s digital followers to stop making fun of themselves.Also Read - Sona Mohapatra Slams Trolls Who Question Ira Khan’s Clothes: She Doesn’t Need Aamir Khan’s Approval

Check out this tweet by the singer:

Dear JF digital chelas spreading this brilliant ‘creative’ online as revenge, please note,

I am NOT available on ‘order’ thankfully , be it online or otherwise. Not on SALE. My earlier tweet on her asked for youngsters not to be too. Stop making a fool of urself & degrading her. pic.twitter.com/OM28tDVL1R — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) May 20, 2022



The singer shared a meme featuring her and Jacqueline, as 'Expectation vs Reality' and captioned her tweet as, "Dear JF digital chelas (followers), spreading this brilliant 'creative' online as revenge, please note, I am not available on 'order' thankfully, be it online or otherwise. Not on sale. My earlier tweet on her asked for youngsters not to be too. Stop making a fool of yourself and degrading her." Jacqueline's fans had used the meme to troll the singer.

Check out this Instagram story shared by Sona:

Sona had earlier stated, that she won’t buy any products which are endorsed by Jacqueline. Pointing out the importance of labels carefully selecting their brand ambassadors, the singer said that her decision against not buying items associated with Jacqueline is not to diss someone.



Sona said it’s necessary for labels to have better role models for endorsing them, because youngsters and kids of this generation are not running after pretty faces or gym bodies. The singer had recently defended Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira when she was trolled for her bikini pictures on her birthday.

For more updates on Sona Mohapatra and Jacqueline Fernandez', check out this space at India.com.