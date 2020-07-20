Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sparked off the nepotism debate in the industry and recently Kangana Ranaut spoke to a leading news channel on the same and took a dig at Bollywood biggies. During the interview, she targeted Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar and called the B-grade actors. She even said that both are better looking and better actors than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. Also Read - I Think This Was a Compliment: Swara Bhasker Takes a Jibe at Kangana Ranaut For Calling Her 'B-Grade Actress'

Taapsee too gave it back to Kangana and tweeted, “Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot. (sic)” Also Read - Taapsee Pannu to Kangana Ranaut For Calling Her a 'B-Grade Actress': I Refuse to Take Advantage of Someone's Death

She even spoke to Hindustan Times and slammed Kangana for her statements. She was quoted as saying, “I refuse to be bitter. I refuse to take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make a mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity. I have had my share of struggles and just because I don’t glorify them or deal with them with a positive outlook doesn’t make me any less of the outsider. Yes, I’ve been dropped out of films and replaced with star kids but the fact that she and her sister try to discredit me and my hard work, call me names, put wrong allegations on me is actually an equal level of harassment if not more. All this coz I refuse to sing her tune and because I refuse to see her as the flag bearer of outsiders, we all are not bitter people.”

Now, actor Sonakshi Sinha lauded Taapsee for statements against Kangana Ranaut. Taking to Instagram stories, she wrote, “Proud of you @taapsee! The dignity, maturity and integrity with which you have responded has my respect and I am sure of most others too. More power to you.”

Earlier, Swara Bhaskar also tweeted, “Needy outsider B grade actress (But) – better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!”Net net I think this was a compliment! Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on. (sic)”

Kangana Ranaut spoke in length about nepotism and bullying in the industry. She also said, “A boy has committed suicide due to bullying and people who are standing up for him are being summoned.”

Recalling tough times, she said, “I was afraid initially Bajendra call me chudail, a sex addict and a drug addict, tried cutting me off financially and from getting any work.”

“This is not my fight I am fighting for the society which, currently, has no voice”, she added.