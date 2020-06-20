Actor Sonakshi Sinha has deleted her Twitter account to stay away from the negativity. She posted her last tweet and informed everyone about her decision. The actor posted the screenshot of the same tweet on her Instagram handle as well. The decision has come in the light of the entire raging discussion happening on social media about nepotism in the film industry in the Sushant Singh Rajput‘s suicide case. Also Read - Only You Could Have Saved Him! Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande's Friend Sandip Ssingh Shares Hearfelt Post

In her post, Sonakshi mentioned that Twitter is the most toxic of all the social media platforms and she wants to steer clear away from this. Her post read, “The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more of that than twitter these days! Chalo, im off-deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out” (sic). Check out her Instagram post here: Also Read - Nepotism, Banned & Bullied - But I am Okay: Yuzvendra Chahal's Post For Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Will Make You Emotional

Apart from Sonakshi, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ananya Panday among other celebrity kids are being trolled on social media ever since Sushant died by suicide. As per various media reports, director Karan Johar has also limited his social media circle and now he follows only three people on Instagram that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. All these stars also witnessed a drastic low in their fan-following on social media and lost over a million followers in a day.

Sushant’s demise has sent shockwaves in the industry and his fans are demanding justice in the case. Many believe that the late actor was a victim of the lobbying and favouritism culture of Bollywood and was always treated as an outsider. Your thoughts on the entire issue?