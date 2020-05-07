Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha got severly trolled on social media last year after appearing in Amitabh Bachchan’s money game show Kaun Banega Crorepati where she failed to answer a question related the the epic Ramayan. When asked about who did Hanuman get Sanjeevani herb for, Sonakshi has no clue and took a lifeline. Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha Slams Vivek Agnihotri For Spreading Fake News, Asks Mumbai Police For Help

After the episode aired, she faced backlash on Twitter for not knowing the answer when especially her house is called Ramayana, her father Shatrughan Sinha is named after the brother of Lord Ram, and brothers are named Luv and Kush.

Talking about the same in her live discussion with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, she revealed that she is disheartened that she is still trolled for the same. Sonakshi said, ""I participated with a contestant named Ruma Devi. A question was asked to us on Sanjeevani Booti, and for a moment, both Ruma and I went blank. Honestly, it was a bit embarrassing, since we have grown up reading and watching Ramayana. But it was really long ago, and we all tend to have moments when we go blank. Since then, it has been five to six months, and it's disheartening that people still troll me over one honest mistake."

Sonakshi also believes that all those who were trolling her for not knowing the answer to the question related to Ramayana could not understand the basic teachings of the epic tale.

“Ramayana was about Lord Rama teaching everyone how to be a better son, better father, better husband and a better human, in general, and without realising that learning from Lord Rama these people just sit and attack me,” said the Dabangg actress.