Actor Sonakshi Sinha has been facing the ire of many social media users like other star-kids after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A section of people believes that nepotism in the film industry is the reason behind SSR allegedly slipping into depression and therefore allegedly ending his life. After deleting her Twitter account and limiting the comments on Instagram account, Sonakshi talked to Hindustan Times and mentioned the person who is responsible to make the word 'nepotism' famous among people today. Without taking Kangana Ranaut's name, she said, "I find it so amusing that this word nepotism has been introduced and sensationalized by a person whose sister is managing their work. And I don't think I really want to give it that much more importance."

Kangana's sister Rangoli Ranaut manages her business and also acts as her official spokesperson. Earlier, when Rangoli was asked to comment on the question that has now been raised by Sonakshi, she said that she decided to manage Kangana's work because no other management agency that looks after Bollywood celebrities was ready to take up her sister as one of their clients.

Sonakshi added that his father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has never helped her bagged any film in her career so far. She said, "Having said that, my father has never picked up the phone and called any producer to say, 'Take my daughter in your film'."

Sonakshi has launched a campaign called AbBas that aims to raise voice against unnecessary social media trolling and online harassment. The actor said that due to the entire nepotism debate, young female actors like Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are being targetted online which takes a toll on their mental health.

“These people are calling out young girls — Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor — imagine what they’d be going through. It’s just not nice. Though I know they’re very strong girls and are keeping their chin up and sailing through it, so I’m happy about that. I understand people are hurt right now, and I get it they need to vent somewhere. But… all the people being attacked for nepotism were not even launched by their families, so it’s bizarre what’s happening,” she said.

Actor Sonam Kapoor also spoke against online trolling and even replied to some trolls who tried to harass her using her father’s name. Your thoughts on the entire nepotism debate?