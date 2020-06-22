Actor Sonakshi Sinha deactivated her Twitter account after receiving negativity on social media that has been lurking around ‘star kids’ after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, the Dabanng actor has taken to Instagram to share a hilarious video and take a dig at the trolls. In the video, she looks into the screen and disappears. She also wrote a long post where she mentioned that depicts how she got herself away from all the negativity on Twitter. She states that she has ‘cut the direct source of insult and abuse’. Also Read - Don't Go By Languages or Curses! Salman Khan Urges His Fans to Support And Stand With Sushant Singh Rajput's Family

In the long post, she wrote, “How I got myself off twitter and away from the negativity. Some people are celebrating like they won something… im happy for you, tumhe laga raha hai na… lagne do, kisi ko koi farak nahi padh raha. But lets face it, ive cut the direct source of insult and abuse in my life. Ive taken away YOUR power to be able to say whatever it is that you want to me, my family and my friends. Ive taken away that access you had to me, that i had given you so trustingly. So theres only one winner here. Me.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Was to Turn Producer With Vande Bharatam, Friend Sandip Ssingh Shares Poster

“Your negativity has never served me or my life, which is why it literally took a snap of a finger to get rid of a following of 16 million people which ive garnered over the last ten years. Just like that. And im better off for it. I wish all those haters and trolls lots of love and healing, or you can continue with the hate but please know it’ll NEVER reach me. Accha ab yeh chakkar mein i know the people who love me are caught up too… please know that your love and support is what has kept me going all this while, and it always will! And I request you all to keep spreading that love and light wherever you go and to as many people as you can. Because Love is the answer. Always”, she added.

Take a look at the post here:



Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sparked the nepotism debate on Twitter and his fans are asking for justice for the actor. Many actors such as Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar among others. The celebrities also witnessed a drastic drop in their fan-following.