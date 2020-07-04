Actor Sonakshi Sinha has always been vocal about facing bullying and being body-shamed in both her professional and personal lives. When the actor had debuted in Bollywood with Salman Khan starrer Dabangg, she was harassed for not meeting the beauty standards the industry had set for its female actors. She had shed 30 kilos before stepping into Bollywood but for the naysayers, that was not enough. Now, in her latest interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, the actor once again opened up on how she managed to deal with these trolls and rejected the idea of being skinny just to look appealing to a certain section of the audience. Also Read - Masaba Gupta on Body-Shaming in Bollywood: No matter How Many Conversations we Have, Top Roles Are Still Reserved For Only Some

Sonakshi said that the very idea that she decided to lose weight because she wanted to become an actor is wrong. The actor said it was cool at that time to go to the gym and she just followed the trend and went on to lose 30 kilos in two years after which she was offered Dabangg. The actor said she never wanted to be an actor in the first place and just went with whatever was coming her way. Sonakshi added that even though losing weight was an achievement for herself, she didn’t receive the same kind of validation from the others who were still fretting over her body. Also Read - Tamil Actor Vidyullekha Raman Shares Her Weight Loss Journey, Says ‘Today I am Confident’

The actor narrated, “I remember being 18 and taking up a gym membership… it was considered kinda cool to work out at a gym. But when I got on the treadmill, I couldn’t run for more than 30 seconds! I was huffing and puffing! That’s when I decided to lose weight. Not because I wanted to be an actor, but because I knew it was needed. It was a huge achievement for me. And I was also proud of myself. But people were still talking about how much I weighed and how I looked!” Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha Takes a Dig at Trolls With Hilarious Video, Says 'It Took Snap of Finger to Get Rid of Negativity'

However, Sonakshi said she had become positive enough to not let the criticism about her body disturb her life. The actor said that none of them knew what she had been through and how much she had worked hard on herself to become fitter. “Eventually, I told myself that I wouldn’t let them bring me down because they had no idea what I had been through, how hard I had worked to get here. And, in the end, it really didn’t matter what they thought. They were not the ones in a big-ticket Bollywood film, I was,” she said.

Sonakshi’s mantra is to pluck out and remove things that trouble her in life without giving it a second thought. The actor said she believes in making things happen without stressing over the perfect way to make them happen. She has got quite an interesting example to explain that life theory of hers. Sonakshi said, “Like, if you want to make an omelette, make an omelette, but don’t be like, ‘Oh God, the egg has to be the perfect shape and this specific colour! Don’t obsess over these things! If you want to make an omelette, just go make it!”

