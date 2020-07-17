The makers of Bhuj: The Pride of India have released Sonakshi Sinha’s first look from the Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial. The film poster showcases Sonakshi in the get-up of a Gujarati social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya with several traditional tattoos on her body as she walks fearlessly amid terror and chaos. Sunderben Jetha Madharparya led 299 women in her effort to support the Indian Army during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Also Read - Confirmed List of 12 Hindi Movies to Stream on Netflix India in 2020 Including Ludo, Gunjan Saxena, And Class of '83

Bhuj: The Pride of India poster looks impressive and adds to the curiosity around the film. The film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik (played by Ajay Devgn), the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. The movie also features actor Sanjay Dutt as Indian Army Scout Ranchordas Pagi who helped the Airforce in completing the task.

While sharing the poster, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "The actor shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! #BhujThePrideOfIndia a crucial incident from History will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP!"

However, considering the COVID-19 situation and keeping in mind that the theatres are not likely to reopen till August due to the increasing number of infected cases in the country, the makers decided to go for a digital release of the film. Bhuj: The Pride of India will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar and is likely to maintain its Independence day release on the OTT platform.