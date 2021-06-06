Mumbai: Actor Sonali Bendre, who had herself courageously fought with cancer, shares a strong post on Cancer Survivors Day. Sharing a picture collage of her then-and-now picture, she reflected back on the time when she was battling with cancer. As the world celebrates Cancer Survivors Day, she said that she won’t let the illness ever define her. In 2018, Sonali was diagnosed with metastatic cancer and was treated for it in New York. She battled the illness and emerged victorious eventually. Also Read - Bollywood Celebs And Their Happy New Year 2021: Who's Celebrating Where

She captioned it, "How time flies. today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C word define how my life will be after it. You create the life you choose. The journey is what you make of it… so remember to take #OneDayAtATime and to #SwitchOnTheSunshine."

Check Out The Post Here:



She had spoken earlier on how her positive approach during the struggle helped her overcome the illness. Ever since she has been diagnosed with cancer, Sonali has vowed to not let anything dull her shine and her social media posts have been showing us that she’s living proof of the same. With positive hashtags like #Switchonthesunshine and #Onedayatatime as a part of her coping mechanism, actress Sonali Bendre has taught not just fans but people across the Internet world and those suffering from cancer, how to successfully stand your fort in a crisis whether it be an emotional or physical one and to make the most of each day.