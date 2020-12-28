Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has kick-started shooting for her next film, Blind, in Glasgow Scotland. Helmed by Shome Makhija, the film is an action-thriller. The film revolves around the story of a blind police officer who is in pursuit of a serial killer. The crime-thriller is led by Sonam, who is also exploring new ground with the genre. It also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli, and Lilette Dubey in important roles. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Recalls Criticism She Faced For Om Shanti Om, Says 'People Made Fun Of My Accent, It Was Hurtful'



The shooting will be a start-to-finish schedule for the film due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh & Manisha W., Pinkesh Nahar & Sachin Nahar, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim and is slated to release in 2021.

Earlier, a source close to the development told ETimes, “Sonam had always been an admirer of Ghosh’s body of work and it was very fitting for Blind to have come along as the opportunity for them to collaborate. After having powered socially relevant cinema, she has picked the Ghosh production for its unique narrative.”

Meanwhile, on the personal front, she is currently staying in London with her husband Anand Ahuja.

On the work front, she was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

