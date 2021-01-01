Actor Sonam Kapoor welcomed the new year 2021 with her husband Anand Ahuja by her side. She took to social media to give a glimpse of her New Year festivities that included a whole lot of warmth and pure love. Sonam shared a picture that radiated the love and beauty of her relationship with Anand. The two can be seen sharing a kiss in the photo. The caption on the actor’s Instagram post appeared even more beautiful. Sonam wrote about looking forward to having the best time ever in 2021. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar, Son Babil Remember Him As They Bid Goodbye To 2020

The caption read, "2021 I'm ready to take you on with the love of my life. This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I'm only looking forward to having the best f****** time of our life. We will work hard and live life to the fullest and we aren't looking back at all… ❤️🌏 ☮️ 🎶" (sic)

Sonam’s picture received a lot of love from her friends and colleagues from the industry. Singer Kanika Kapoor posted a lot of emojis, and Anand mentioned that it was a ‘sneaky photo’. Actor Raveena Tandon also blessed the couple while Sonam’s aunt Maheep Kapoor posted heart emojis on the post.

Sonam and Anand rang in New Year in Notting Hill while her family celebrated in Mumbai. The actor’s sister Rhea Kapoor spent New Year’s day with her boyfriend Karan Boolani in Goa. She also shared happy pictures from her celebrations on Instagram.