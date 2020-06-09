Sonam Kapoor has turned 35-years old today and she had a late-night birthday celebration with her husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor along with other family members as she flew down to Mumbai from Delhi on her special day. Taking to Instagram, Rhea Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have shared the pictures from big celebrations at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. From cutting the cake to beautiful decorations with balloons. Also Read - Daughter Like no Other! Anil Kapoor's Endearing Wish For Sonam Kapoor is All Hearts

Check out the pictures here:

Anand Ahuja also posted an adorable wish for wifey Sonam and it has all hearts.

Actor Anil Kapoor also took to Instagram to share series of pictures with his little daughter and wrote, “To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an inimitable style. She’s my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous-hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! Love You, Always!” (sic)

Undoubtedly a fashionista, Sonam Kapoor has always left everyone impressed with her fashion sense. Whether it’s a traditional Indian ensemble, high-end international couture or even a casual airport look, Sonam carries them off with absolute grace and finesse.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in The Zoya Factor. However, the film has not performed well at the box office. There has been no official announcement on her future projects. She has been part of the films such as Delhi 6, Aisha, Raanjhana, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Neerja, Padman, Veere Di Wedding among others.