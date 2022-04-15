Anil Kapoor Thanks Delhi Police: Actor Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to thank Delhi Police Commissioner for successfully solving the robbery case at daughter Sonam Kapoor’s Delhi home. Anil expressed his gratitude to Delhi service for their commitment towards solving crimes in Delhi. The 65-year-old actor thanked the police personnel for their hard work and nabbing the culprits behind the Ahuja home burglary. Check out this tweet by the actor on his Instagram handle:Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Wedding Saree Inspired by Kangana Ranaut And Sonam Kapoor's Sarees - Who Wore it Better?

Shoutout to @DelhiPolice for their diligence and hard work at solving crimes in the city. Grateful for their service in solving the robbery case at Ahuja home so promptly under the leadership & guidance of @CPDelhi 🙏🏻 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 15, 2022

Also Read - Riddhima Kapoor Sahani's Golden Lehenga at Ranbir-Alia Wedding Inspired by Sonam Kapoor's Lehenga from Her Sangeet? - See Pics

Anil Expresses Gratitude To Hard-Working Delhi Police!

Anil thanked Delhi Commissioner of Police for the prompt probe at daughter Sonam and son-in-law Anand Ahuja’s Delhi home robbery case. The actor wrote in his tweet, “Shoutout to @DelhiPolice for their diligence and hard work at solving crimes in the city. Grateful for their service in solving the robbery case at Ahuja home so promptly under the leadership & guidance of @CPDelhi 🙏🏻.” Also Read - Mahindra Cars To Get Costlier From April 14 | Check Complete Details Here

Jewellery Worth Rs 1 Crore Stolen!

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday also arrested the goldsmith who purchased the stolen jewellery belonging to Sonam’s mother-in-law. The jewellery was stolen from the actor’s Amrita Shergill Road residence by a nurse and her husband. The jeweller was identified as Dev Verma, 40, a resident of Kalkaji, police said. According to the police, Dev stole jewellery worth more than ₹1 crore that included 100 diamonds, six gold chains, diamond bangles, a diamond bracelet, two tops, and one brass coin. An i10 car that was purchased from the stolen amount by the accused couple has also been recovered. As per recent reports, other recoveries are still under process.

Sonam and Anand to Welcome First Baby in August 2022!

Sonam Kapoor has been in the news as she’s expecting her first baby with husband Anand in the coming months. The actor is expected to welcome the newborn in August 2022. Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018. Anand is a fashion entrepreneur and is also the Managing Director of one of the largest export houses, ‘Shahi Exports.’

Anil Kapoor Has a Line-Up of Films in 2022!

On the work front Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Thar to be streamed on Netflix alongside son Harsh Vardhan Kapoor. The veteran actor will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ upcoming Jug Jug Jeeyo co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul.

For more updates watch out this space.