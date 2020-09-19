Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has been often trolled by netizens for her statements but she also doesn’t step aside to give back to the trolls. Once again, the Neerja actor lost her cool where an American influencer called her husband Anand Ahuja ‘the ugliest’. A woman, who is an influencer in the USA, texted Sonam and called her a ‘pure product of nepotism’ and one ‘who doesn’t know how to act’. She further wrote, ‘You think your husband is hot? I think you should look at him once more because he is the ugliest’. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's Shoes & Socks Cost More Than The Price of All Your Shoes Put Together

Taking to Instagram, she shared the screenshot of the messages and hit back at the American influencer and wrote, "I hope you get followers through this post, as I know that's what you wanted by my attention."

Sonam further wrote that it is awful and painful to hear things like this. "To carry so much hate in their hearts can cause damage to people", she added.

Targeting the insensitive troll, the actor further said that the reason for posting such stuff is only to grab the attention of stars. She added that sharing the influencer’s message on her social media, she is fulfilling the troll’s wish to make her kinder for a day to someone else. She also shared some positive messages that she has received from her fans, asking her to stay positive and ignore the negativity.

However, the troll clarified that her account was hacked. She wrote, “If you get any hate messages from my account, it’s not me. My account was hacked and I had to go through a tedious process of going through so many changes to make it secure. It’s all good now. But I would never spread hate messages. Especially sending it to women.”

Lately, Sonam took to Instagram to share an adorable post for husband Anand Ahuja. Meanwhile, the couple is currently residing at their London home.

On the work front, she was last seen in the Zoya Factor opposite Dulqueer Salmaan. However, the film bombed at the box office.