Sonam Kapoor pregnancy announcement post: Actor Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with Anand Ahuja. The actor made an official announcement on social media on Monday morning and wrote a beautiful poem. The caption on her post read, “Four hands.

To raise you the very best we can.

Two hearts.

That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way.

One family.

Who will shower you with love and support.

One family.

Who will shower you with love and support.

We can't wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 (sic)."

Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 and the couple has been spending time at their London home. Anshula Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and others flocked to the comment section of the post to congratulate the couple.

