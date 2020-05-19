Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor are celebrating their anniversary today. On their special day, Sonam Kapoor shared a heartfelt note on her parent’s anniversary. Taking to Instagram, she shared a slew of pictures of Anil and Sunita wishing them on their wedding anniversary. She wrote, “Happy happy anniversary parents.. I love you so much and miss you so much. 36 years married and 11 years of dating! Insane ! Your love story is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films not real life. Love you love you love you ps ( you both also produced the three most confident and crazy children ) we hope we make you proud! @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita.” (sic) Also Read - Anil Kapoor, Kabir Khan And Others to Discuss Future of Entertainment Industry Post COVID-19 in a New Web-Series

Anil too shared a video on social media that remembered the moments that lead up to a proposal and then their wedding. The actor says in a video, “This is the beginning of a long love story on the night of May 17. I signed a kind of important film, which was a big step in my career, and on May 18, I took an even bigger step. I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife. Oh God, I was so stressed. I kept on postponing and postponing… A time came when I had to choose career or love. I chose love and I proposed to her on May 18. People celebrate anniversaries, we celebrate the proposals, as well! We never let ourselves forget how fortunate we are to have so much to be grateful for.”



Anil and Sunita dated each other for 11 years and have been married witch each other since last 36 years. They are proud parents of three children – Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.