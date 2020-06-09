On Sonam Kapoor’s special day, she took to Instagram to share a lovey-dovey picture with husband Anand Ahuja. In the pictures, the couple can be seen cuddling on the bed as they pose for a selfie. Calling Anand her birthday blessing, she captioned the post, “The best best husband in the world, who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you.” (sic) Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Birthday Celebrations: Actor Cuts Cake Late Night With Hubby Anand Ahuja And Sister Rhea Kapoor

Take a look at the photos here:



Actor and her father Anil Kapoor also wished her on her birthday and wrote, “To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an inimitable style. She’s my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous-hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! Love You, Always!” (sic)



For the unversed, Sonam and Anand got married in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Mumbai on May 8, 2018. During the lockdown period, the couple has been staying in Delhi and they flew back to Mumbai last night.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has entertained us with films such as Delhi 6, Raanjhana, Neerja, Padman, Veere Di Wedding among others. She was last seen in Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan.