Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who married in a grand, private ceremony in Mumbai on May 8, 2018, celebrate their second anniversary today. After sharing a lovey-dovey post on Instagram with their first pic together, the Neerja actor shared another unseen picture with Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Priya Ahuja and Harish Ahuja to thank them for being their role models. Also Read - 'He Still Makes My Heart Race'! Sonam Kapoor's Note For Anand Ahuja on 2nd Wedding Anniversary Shows What Happens When Best Friends Get Married

In a heartfelt note, Sonam Kapoor said it all, “Aspiration and inspiration for the future.. thank you parents for being the best kind of role models. We are because of you. #everydayphenomenal”. The six of them look royal and classy in a monochrome picture. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja signify that happily ever afters do exist and there can be nothing as beautiful as two souls who’re hopelessly in love with each other. Also Read - On Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's 2nd Wedding Anniversary, Here's Decoding Actor's Bridal Look

Have a look here:

Also Read - Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Love Story: When he Tried to Set Her up With His Friend But Ended up Falling in Love Himself

Earlier today, Sonam shared her first pic with Anand and poured her heart out in an Instagram post. “Our first picture together… 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy. He still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you Anand,” read an excerpt from Sonam’s post. Anand is the owner of fashion label Bhane and also the sneaker brand VegNonVeg. “Your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism. Thank you for being my partner and standing beside me for these four years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy, happy anniversary husband. I’m so thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received,” Sonam added but not without their signature hashtag: “#everydayphenomenal”, wrote Sonam.