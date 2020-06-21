Actor Sonam Kapoor, along with other star-kids, is facing the ire of people on social media who think that the prevalent nepotism in Bollywood is one of the major reasons behind Sushant Singh Rajput‘s suicide. On Father’s Day, Sonam made a special post in which she tried to shut all who think that she doesn’t deserve to be in the industry and everything she has is because of the popularity of her father, actor Anil Kapoor. Sonam wrote how she’s proud to be her father’s daughter and will never deny her privileges. Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha Quits Twitter After Nepotism Debate Rages on in Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Case

The actor added that she has seen her father working very hard to achieve this status and let his kids enjoy his success, and she will celebrate that. Sonam’s post read, “Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud to be his daughter.” (sic) Also Read - Nepotism, Banned & Bullied - But I am Okay: Yuzvendra Chahal's Post For Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Will Make You Emotional

Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud Also Read - Prakash Raj on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: I’ve Lived Through Nepotism But This Child Couldn’t — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

Sonam is known to not accept trolling on social media and has been standing up against the same since always. The actor has often spoken out on being a product of nepotism and how she works hard every day to prove that she’s deserving of the success and popularity that she has achieved. The actor has maintained that even though she belongs to a film family, she has had her own share of struggle.

The entire debate around nepotism in Bollywood has been raging on since the last week when actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide after hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his apartment in Mumbai. The actor was 34 years old. Many believe that the industry ganged up against him, snatched films out of his hand and treated him as an outsider despite his talent and popularity. The Mumbai police is still investigating the case.