Actor Sonam Kapoor‘s cousin Priya Singh has lodged a police complaint against her caretakers who were hired to look after the handicapped animals at her shelter home. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Priya and her husband checked CCTV footage of their shelter home where they have kept four dogs and 12 cats. As mentioned in the FIR, Priya has been taking care of the stray animals for over 30 days and while watching the camera footage, she saw that the two caretakers named Prakash Samuel Bing and Rampratap Paswan were beating two handicapped dogs with a stick and taking pleasure in it. Also Read - Ayesha Jhulka's Dog Dies at 6; Complaint Filed Against Caretaker For Killing The Dog

The report mentioned that on September 16, she saw that Bing put a towel on the face of an injured dog and beat her up mercilessly with a wooden stick. He then went to pick another injured dog and beat her up in the same way. Priya told the police that it appeared from the footage that Bing and Paswan were pointing at a dog saying ‘aaj isko marege’ (we will beat this dog today) and then moving towards the other saying ‘ab isko bhi marenge‘ (we will beat this dog too).

The FIR is filed at the Malabar Hill police station. The police said that they have registered an FIR ‘under IPC’s Section 34 (common intention), 428 (whoever commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal or animals) and under the relevant section of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.”