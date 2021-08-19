Mumbai: Just days after Rhea Kapoor‘s marriage with longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani, the Kapoor family united again for a celebration. The Kapoor Khandaan has now celebrated their cousin Mohit Marwah and wife Antara Motiwala Marwah’s baby shower. While the Godh bharai ceremony was held on Wednesday, Sonam Kapoor took to social media sharing a glimpse of the same.Also Read - ‘She Didn't Want to be Conventional Overdressed Bride’: Anamika Khanna Reveals Story Behind Rhea's Timeless White Bridal Look

In the picture, Sonam Kapoor can be seen posing in a white anarkali suit, whereas mummy-to-be Antara Marwah wore a yellow traditional ensemble. The picture also featured the newlywed Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula. However, Sonam’s brother Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and actor Jhanvi Kapoor were missing from the celebration. Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote, “Khaandaan for the #गोधभराईं of @antara_m missing @janhvikapoor @aashitarelan16 @harshvarrdhankapoor @jahaankapoor26 we love you.” Also Read - Bhoot Police Trailer Twitter Reaction: Netizens Enjoy Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor’s Equation in Horror Comedy

Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor were quick to shower love and drop red heart emojis in the comment section.

Even Arjun Kapoor shared the same picture on his Instagram account. “Smiles R Us,” he wrote.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor shared a few new pictures of herself posing with her husband, Anand Ahuja, at her sister, Rhea Kapoor‘s wedding with Karan Boolani. Sonam looked beautiful as she wore an anarkali-lehenga by her designer friend Anamika Khanna. The wedding took place on August 14 and only close friends and family members were in attendance.

Follow this space for more such updates.