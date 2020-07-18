Actor Sonam Kapoor’s last film The Zoya Factor bombed at the box office and the director Abhishek Sharma blamed it on the success of Dream Girl and Chhichhore. The filmmaker told Navbharat Times that Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl has released a week earlier and were doing extremely well and hence the film was not a choice for viewers. Also Read - Aditya Chopra Questioned For Four Hours by Mumbai Police in The Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

He was quoted as saying, "The Zoya Factor could not do well at the box-office because of two very good movies were already in the theatres with our film. Sushant Singh Rajput's film Chhichhore and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl had already released a week earlier and were doing extremely well. In such a situation, our film was not a choice for the viewers and they did not want to spend money to watch The Zoya Factor."

"If we had only one film before ours, then the audience would have probably seen our film. But they had already watched two superb films and hence, did not turn up for the third one. The Zoya Factor did not work from day one, and when the film does not do well on the first day, then the word-of-mouth factor ends just there.", he continued.

He further added, “Of course it was upsetting, but unfortunately you don’t have control over what are the other films that are already doing well and what shows you get.”

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore and Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl, both minted over Rs 200 crore. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor’s Zoya Factor could only manage Rs 7 crore.