Mumbai: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are rumoured to tie the knot in November or December this year and their fans are just waiting eagerly for a wedding date. The much-in-love couple, who are dating each other since 2018, had to postpone their wedding last year due to the breakout of Covid-19 pandamic. As speculations rise, Alia's mother Soni Razdan broke her silence on her daughter's wedding with Ranbir and claimed that 'even she doesn't know when the wedding will happen'.

She told Bollywood Life, "Even I don't know when it'll (the wedding) happen. Even I'm waiting for some information." She further added when asked to elaborate a bit on the same, "Well, there's a lot of time left. It'll happen sometime in the future, and that's a long way off. Now, when it'll happen, I don't know. Maybe, you'll have to call Alia's agent for that, but even her agent might not know."

Ranbir and Alia made a public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception. Recently, Lara Dutta revealed to Times Now that Ranbir and Alia are getting married this year. She was quoted as saying, "I believe that they are getting married this year."

Last year, Ranbir Kapoor finally made his relationship official with Alia Bhatt. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, he had said, “It would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life. My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is — from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.