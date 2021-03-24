Actor Soni Razdan, who has been vocal about the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India, has asked why the most active age group of 16 years-old to 40-years-old is not being provided the vaccine first. Taking to Twitter to express her concern, she tagged Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and wrote, “When it’s really the 16 to 40 age group that’s ‘socialising’ going out to work, bars, nightclubs etc (the last 2 without masks mostly) just can’t understand why they aren’t getting the vaccine first. @uddhavthackeray @AUThackeray. (sic)” Also Read - Salman Khan Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine In Mumbai

However, the actor was once again trolled for her tweet. One user wrote, "Bibi, thy r nt gettin it first for the same reasons u mentioned here.. Apparently 'socialising'("Socializing")is nt the most important factor that bein considered for vaccine prioritization.. Morbid conditions on the other hand is! Apparently Madrasas dnt impart common sense.."

"Elite people sometimes really lack sensibility", wrote another

One more user tweeted, "@Soni_Razdan This is why it doesn't make any sense to what you have just tweeted as vaccinating the lower age group which is the least effected is as useless like some of the movies your husband produces! Its a simple easy to read & understand graph hope this helps."

Earlier, she had tweeted that the actors should also be allowed to take the vaccine as they are exposed to the virus on the sets. She wrote, “So many actors get COVID and are at huge risk when working. I mean we actually can’t wear masks. But no one seems to think they need to be able to take the vaccine yet. It’s a profession none the less. People need to work right. Others can do so wearing protection but actors are the only people who cannot ! And so ..,” adding, “Oh and every actor isn’t a huge superstar .. so those who are whining on about that can keep shut. Stop watching content na then. It is made with great risk to the concerned actors lives. Being at the top of ones profession can’t be a disqualification for a vaccine. Jeez.”

She was trolled for her statements earlier.