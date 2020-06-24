Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has created an uproar on social media with netizens questioning the prevailing nepotism in the industry and how the real talent is not given the deserving opportunity. Now, Soni Razdan has lashed out at the people who are supporting nepotism debate and said that the same people who are ‘ranting’ about the issue, will support their kids when they will be joining the industry. Also Read - Hansal Mehta on Nepotism Debate: People Need to Address Elephant in The Room, Belittle Real Battle

Hansal Mehta shared that bullies must be called out and not talent. He wrote, “The debate has been narrowed down to target certain people. Not for the sake of reform or larger good. Before nepotism ends we must work towards reducing hypocrisy and ‘vested interest publicity’. Bullying must end. Bullies must be called out. Not talent.” Also Read - Inder Kumar's Wife Pallavi Kumar Reveals Actor Was Victim of Nepotism, Accuses KJO, SRK For Giving False Hope

To which, Soni Razdan replied, “The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also, those who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so?”

The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also thise who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so ? — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) June 23, 2020

The conversation started with director Hansal Mehta’s tweet wherein he stated that the nepotism debate should be ‘broadened’. He tweeted, “This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he’s been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking, and shares similar values as me. Not just because he’s my son.”

This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he’s been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he’s my son. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020

He will make films not because I will produce them. I might not. But because he deserves to make them. He will have a career only if he survives. It is ultimately him and not his father who will build his career. My shadow is both his biggest benefit and greatest bane. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020

So when people take off on nepotism they do not really address the elephant in the room. They belittle the real battle. The battle between the powerful and the rising. The battle between old and new. The battle between rigidity and change. The battle between secure and insecure. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020



With the ongoing nepotism row, many celebrities have deactivated their Twitter account while others have simply turned off their Instagram comment section. Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 and has been reportedly suffering from depression.