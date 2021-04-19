Mumbai: Singer Sonu Nigam took to social media to speak against the ongoing Kumbh Mela that has triggered many debates around religious gatherings during the COVID times. After PM Modi called Kumbh Mela in Haridwar a ‘symbolic’ event to strengthen the fight against the coronavirus, many people argued about why it was permitted in the first place. Also Read - Delhi Under 6-day Complete Lockdown From Tonight, Essential Services Allowed | Highlights

In his Instagram video, Sonu also asked the same question and maintained that religious gatherings should have been avoided in these dangerous times. The popular playback singer said he’s a Hindu and he has the right to speak about his religion. The video featured him saying, “I can’t comment about anything else, I’m born a Hindu and as a Hindu, I feel the Kumbh Mela shouldn’t have taken place in the first place. Thank God good sense prevailed on everyone and it has been made symbolic. I understand it is a matter of faith but considering the present situation of the world, nothing can be more important than the lives of people.” Also Read - PM Modi to Chair Key Meeting Today Over Deteriorating Covid-19 Situation

Sonu, who has been one of the most loved voices in the country, also spoke against the live concerts and shows. He said he’s a singer himself but this is the time to maintain social distance and avoid live shows. “As a singer, I feel live shows should not be conducted right now. Shows can be done by maintaining social distance and taking precautions but not now, at a later time. We have to be very careful, the situation is very bad,” he said. Also Read - 'Crime Against Humanity': Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Fadnavis of Hoarding Remdesivir Amid Shortage Of The Drug

Sonu is scheduled to return to Mumbai today. He has been living in Goa and now, he wants to check on his father who’s in Mumbai. Sonu says he will be isolating himself for a few days before seeing his father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Your thoughts on the government allowing huge religious gatherings in the COVID times?