Singer Sonu Nigam has said that he doesn't want his son Neevan to become a singer 'at least not in India'. He further revealed that his son is interested in gaming and lives out of India, in UAE. In a recent interview with Times Now, Sonu said that he doesn't want his son to work as a singer in India and he had also expressed his disappointment at the music industry in the country.

Speaking with Times Now, he shared, "Frankly, I don't want him to be a singer, at least not in this country. Anyway, he does not live in India anymore, he lives in Dubai. I have already got him out of India. He is a born singer but he has another interest in life." The singer added that his son is excellent at Fortnite. "As of now, he is one of the topmost gamers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is number 2 in Fortnite. There is a game called Fortnite and he is the top gamers in the Emirates. He is a brilliant child with a lot of qualities and talent. And I don't want to tell him what to do. Let's see what he wants to do himself."



Earlier this year, Sonu had accused T-Series of being the ‘mafia’ in the music industry. In a long video, he claimed, “Tune galat aadmi se panga le liya, samjha (You have messed with the wrong person, understand)”. He further said that Bhushan planted articles about him in the media and persuaded musicians to give interviews against him. The singer then warned him to back-off and he would expose him.

Divya Khosla, Bhushan’s wife responded to Sonu’s claim and said, “Today it’s all about who can run a good campaign…. im even seeing people being able to sell lies & deceits with their strong campaigns…. #sonunigam,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, adding, “such kind of people know how to play with the minds of the audience ….. God save our world !!!”