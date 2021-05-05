Mumbai: Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam donated blood on Wednesday and urged fans to donate to avoid acute shortage soon’ amid Covid-19 surge in the country. He inaugurated the blood donation camp organised by Ameet Satam’s Adarsh Foundation at Bharatmata Hall, Vidyanishi campus in Mumbai. The singer posted a video on Instagram in which he talked about the importance of donating blood in these times. Also Read - India Grants Emergency Approval to Roche's Antibody Cocktail For Covid Treatment | All You Need to Know

In the video, he reveals that he had tested positive for coronavirus and that he has not taken the vaccine yet but has decided to donate blood. Nigam said that India might face a shortage of blood in the future.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Non Vaccinated people, come and donate Blood, there's gonna be acute shortage in India soon."

Watch Video Here:

Sonu Nigam is helping Covid-19 patients by providing oxygen supplies to them. He has also chosen to procure 2021 portable oxygen canisters which can provide on-demand oxygen supply to critical patients when hospital beds and oxygen concentrators are not available. The oxygen canisters will be installed in ambulances across the city.

