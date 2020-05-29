Adding more to his chain of noble work, actor Sonu Sood now helped 170 girls stuck in Kerala by airlifting them to their home state. The girls from Odisha were working at a factory in Ernakulam, Kerala, as stitching and embroidery labourers. On Friday, Sonu sent a special aircraft to lift the girls and other 10 migrant labourers who were working at a plywood factory. Also Read - Woman Asks Sonu Sood For Help to Reach Salon, His Hilarious Reply Will Leave You in Splits

The news was published by IANS that also carried exclusive pictures of the young girls posing for the camera while holding Sony’s portraits in hands. Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, Amar Patnaik also appreciated Sonu’s efforts in helping the girls and tweeted about it. His post read, “Sonu SoodJi, you are helping the Odisha girls to return safely from Kerala is commendable. Kudos to your noble efforts. It’s incredible to see how you are helping the needy reach their homes safely. More strength to you,” (sic) Also Read - Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Lauds Sonu Sood For Safe Transportation of Migrant Workers

The girls were airlifted from Kochi and were sent at the Bhubaneswar airport, after which respective transportation to their specific areas in Odisha was arranged. This is just one of Sonu’s many efforts that he has made to help migrant workers from all across India reach their homes. The actor has so far sent over 2000 workers to their homes in various Indian states. The actor and his restaurateur friend began the initiative called Ghar Bhejo in March and while they faced many challenges initially, more people teamed up with them later and now, they are on a mission to send all migrant workers and their families back to their homes.

One look at Sonu’s Twitter timeline and you’d know how there’s no stopping for the actor from achieving his goal.