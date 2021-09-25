Mumbai: Days after Income tax raids at Sonu Sood‘s residence made headlines, the actor has now broken silence about the same. In a recent interview, Sonu Sood talked about the allegations regarding the usage of collected funds and said that he has not violated any legal rule. The actor also answered when he was asked what might have triggered raids at his residence and said that only ‘right people’ can answer this.Also Read - Sonu Sood Reveals he Was Offered Rajya Sabha Seat Twice, Answers if he Will Join Politics

"They will be the right people to answer this question. I was doing my job before and will continue to do so after they have left. There have been almost 12 surgeries that we have helped get done in the last few days after they left. At my end, nothing will stop me," Sonu Sood told the Bombay Times.

Sonu Sood also talked about his Sonu Charity Foundation and mentioned that he still has seven months to utilise funds as per the rules. The actor also added that he will not let people's money getting wasted.

“Any foundation that receives funds has a time limit of one year to use the funds. If the funds don’t get utilised, you can extend it to another year. These are the rules. I listed this foundation only a few months ago, close to the second wave of COVID. Otherwise, during the first wave, when I started helping the migrants, I had people stepping forward who offered to book buses for the migrants. We weren’t collecting money then. I started collecting funds only in the last four-five months. As per rules, I have over seven months more to use these funds,” Sonu Sood said.

I-T department on September 15 raided Sonu Sood’s Mumbai home and other five premises in Mumbai and Lucknow connected to the actor. Later, I-T department released a statement where they alleged Sonu Sood of over Rs 20 crore of tax evasion. As per the allegations, Sonu Sood’s non-profit Sood Charity Foundation was set up in July last year during Covid-19 first wave. This foundation has collected donations of over Rs 18 crore till April last year, out of which Rs 1.9 crore has been spent on relief work and the balance Rs 17 crore has been lying unused in the non-profit organisation’s bank account.