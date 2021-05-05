Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood has been helping people in need during the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier today, the actor was snapped by paparazzis as he was in a conversation with a group of people who had gathered outside his residence. The people gathered outside his residence were probably makeup and hair artists from the Indian film industry and he was heard asking about their well-being. He further tells them that if they need any help, they should approach him without any hesitation. In the video, he can also be seen following all safety protocols. Also Read - Double Mutant of COVID19 Fast Replacing Dominant N440K Variant in South India | What Scientists Say

Watch The Video Here:



Earlier, Sonu and his team of volunteers in Bengaluru provided more than 16 oxygen cylinders to a hospital in the city, saving 20-22 Covid-19 patients’ lives. The Karnataka team of Sonu Sood Charity Foundation received an SOS call from a police official seeking urgent requirement of oxygen cylinders at ARAK hospital. The hospital has already lost two patients due to a shortage of oxygen and was at the risk of losing 20-22 Covid-19 patients.

The actor recently recovered from coronavirus after testing positive on April 17 and tested negative on April 23.

Sonu Sood has recently managed to arrange over 100 requests for Remdesivir injections and oxygen and over 500 pleas for beds, but disappointed as he couldn’t make it possible for all. He made headlines for his philanthropy work last year where he reached out to migrant workers and helped them reach back home. He has helped thousands of people to reach back their homes, provided medical and educational support.