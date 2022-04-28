Sonu Sood breaks silence on Ajay Devgn vs Kiccha Sudeep: A day after Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep divided Twitter with their stand in the ‘national language’ debate, actor Sonu Sood commented to say that the biggest language is ‘entertainment.’ Sonu, who’s known for his humanitarian work in the country, spoke to a news daily and mentioned that Hindi cannot be called the national language in a country that boasts of several regional languages.Also Read - Ajay Devgn vs Kiccha Sudeep Twitter War: RGV Jumps in to Say 'North Stars Are Jealous of South Stars'

In a report published by Indian Express, Sonu has been quoted as saying, "I don't think Hindi can be called just the national language. India has one language, which is entertainment. It doesn't really matter which industry you belong to. If you entertain people, they will love you, honour you and accept you. Only the good cinema will be accepted."

The actor, however, acknowledged the massive success that many South Indian movies have achieved at the Box Office in the recent past including RRR and KGF 2. Sonu said this kind of success will definitely make people in Bollywood sit up and notice. The actor, who has been working in the South Indian film industry for many years now, said this will "change the way Hindi films will be made."

The whole issue over the national language began when Ajay took to Twitter to comment on Kiccha Sudeep’s statement from an interview. In his post, he tagged Kiccha and asked why he dubs his movies in Hindi if he doesn’t believe Hindi is our national language. The chat began from there and ended nowhere with Ram Gopal Varma and other people jumping the bandwagon to give their two cents on the matter. In his last tweet on the issue, Ajay thanked Kiccha for clarifying that his statement was taken out of the context, while Kiccha wrote how he would have appreciated it if Ajay had written to him for a creative reason. Your thoughts on the entire controversy!