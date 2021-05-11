Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is doing his bit to fight against the Covid-19 crisis. As India faces a health crisis due to the pandemic, he is bringing oxygen plants from France and other nations for installing them at various places in India. The actor is planning to install at least four of the oxygen plants in the worst-hit Covid-19 states in India, including Delhi and Maharashtra. Also Read - Liquor Shops Allowed to Open in Noida, Other Cities From Today. Check Timings And Other Details Here

In a statement, Sonu Said, “We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from Covid-19.” Also Read - WHO Recommends Against Use of Ivermectin in Treating COVID-19 Patients

As per the official release, the first plant has been ordered and it will be delivered in 10-12 days from France. Sonu said, “Time is the biggest challenge for us at the moment and we are working our best to make sure everything comes in time and we don’t lose more lives”. Also Read - Centre Turns Down SII's Request To Export 50 Lakh Covishield Vaccine Doses To UK

Earlier, Sonu and his team of volunteers in Bengaluru provided more than 16 oxygen cylinders to a hospital in the city, saving 20-22 Covid-19 patients’ lives. Sonu Sood has recently managed to arrange over 100 requests for Remdesivir injections and oxygen and over 500 pleas for beds, but disappointed as he couldn’t make it possible for all. He made headlines for his philanthropy work last year where he reached out to migrant workers and helped them reach back home. He has helped thousands of people to reach back their homes, provided medical and educational support.

Sonu has been helping people with medical emergencies during the second wave of coronavirus. Apart from Sonu, Amitabh Bachchan is also doing his bit to help the country battle the crisis. Sara Ali Khan contributed to the Covid-19 relief foundation of Sonu Sood. Yash Raj Films pledged to vaccinate the daily workers of the entire Hindi film industry. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have also started their fundraiser and have themselves contribute Rs 2 crore.