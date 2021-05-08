Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood called Sara Ali Khan a ‘hero’ after she contributed to the Covid-19 relief foundation of the actor. Sonu, who has been helping people with medical emergencies during the second wave of coronavirus, took to Twitter to thank the Love Aaj Kal actor. He wrote, “Thank you so much my dear Sara Ali Khan for your contribution to the@soodfoundation! Extremely proud of you & keep on doing the good work. You have inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times. You are a hero.” Also Read - Positive Covid Report Not Mandatory For Admission in Hospitals, Says Health Ministry

Check Out The Tweet Here:



Sara Ali Khan has been amplifying the SOS medical emergencies from her followers on Instagram and often tags Sonu Sood and his foundation for help. Apart from them, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli raised over Rs 3 crore for their fundraiser in a single day. Priyanka Chopra also has been raising funds to help Covid-19 patients. On Saturday, Raveena Tandon has also sent a batch of oxygen cylinders to the national capital.

Sonu and his team of volunteers in Bengaluru provided more than 16 oxygen cylinders to a hospital in the city, saving 20-22 Covid-19 patients’ lives. Sonu Sood has recently managed to arrange over 100 requests for Remdesivir injections and oxygen and over 500 pleas for beds, but disappointed as he couldn’t make it possible for all. He made headlines for his philanthropy work last year where he reached out to migrant workers and helped them reach back home. He has helped thousands of people to reach back their homes, provided medical and educational support.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Atrangi Re, helmed by Anand L Rai co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.