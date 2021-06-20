Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood, who is often applauded for his philanthropist work, faced wrath of netizens after reports of him buying Rs 3 crore swanky care for his elder son Ishaan on the occasion of Father’s Day. However, the actor refuted the report and claimed that the ‘car was brought to our home for a trail’. Also Read - Sonu Sood To Set 18 Oxygen Plants Across India: Let's Give a Hand To Needy In Striving Times

The actor told SpotboyE, "There is no truth to this . I haven't bought a car for my son. The car was brought to our home for a trial. We went on a test run. But that's it. We didn't buy the car. Why would I give my son a car on Father's Day? Shouldn't he be giving me something? After all, it's my day!"

'Reacting to netizens's reaction on the reports of him gifting Rs crore car to his son, he said, "I think 90 percent of the comments below the reports were favourable. They said, if I had purchased a car it's about time I did something for myself and my family. This positivity and unquestioning love that I've got during these months when I have reached out to people with a helping hand, are the best gift I've received in my life. No matter how much the skeptics try to influence public opinion against me, my good work won't be doubted by my well-wishers out there.' Of late there have been many questions about the sources of Soonu's charitable resources. He is unfazed. "Let them ask the questions. I have the answers for those I am answerable to. The rest I don't care about. The doubters can't deter me from my work. I will continue to help the needy."

Talking about best Father’s Day gift for him from his two sons, he said, “Jokes aside, the best Father’s Day gift my two sons can give me is to spend the day with me. I hardly have any time for them. Now that they’re growing up, they have their own life. So spending the day together is a luxury that I think I’ve earned myself.”

Sonu has been helping people with medical emergencies during the second wave of coronavirus.