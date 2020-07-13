Actor Sonu Sood has been on a mission since March this year. The actor has sent around 90,000 migrant workers and their families to home after the pandemic hit the country and took away the livelihood of many migrants. Now, in his latest interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed how he’s also taking care of the family members of those who unfortunately met with an accident or died while going back to their home during the lockdown. Also Read - Sonu Sood Reacts to Nepotism Debate: It is Not Right to Blame One Section of Bollywood

Sonu mentioned that his team has taken the responsibility of helping 400 families of those migrants who had to suffer. The actor explained how it all started and mentioned that when the team got to know about the accidents on the highways in which many people who were walking back were either killed or injured, he got in touch with their families. Sonu said that it was a tough process because a lot of these families didn't have personal phones. The actor said that in such cases, they first had to get in touch with the police of the area or the village pradhans or sarpanch to build a communication chain. "I realised it's just the beginning, as millions are walking home. Imagine the kind of risk. So, I got in touch with them and sent around 90,000 people home. I got in touch the different government officials from Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and realised that 80 people had died inside Shramik trains," he said.

Sonu went on to explain that the police helped them to reach out to those who were affected. The actor said, "When you speak to the families on phone, they start crying, it's heartbreaking to listen to them. You can't talk or say much, but want to do your bit."

The Simmba actor added that they have taken the bank account numbers of these family members so that they can help them by sending some money to fulfill their financial needs like kids’ education, house construction, and farming.

Sonu continues to help the migrants even when the lockdown in some states has been eased and many businesses have resumed. The actor, along with his friend Neeti Goel, started their initiative ‘Ghar Bhejo’ in March this year.