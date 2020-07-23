Actor Sonu Sood has been at the forefront of the relief work during the pandemic situation in the country. Now, adding another feather to his cap, the actor has launched an app to help the migrant workers with finding the right job opportunities across sectors in the country. The app has been named Pravasi Rojgar and it has got over 500 companies listed to provide employment opportunities in sectors like construction, engineering, apparel, healthcare, automobile, e-commerce, BOPs, and logistic sectors among others. Also Read - Sonu Sood Arranges The First Charter Flight For Indian Students Stranded in Kyrgyzstan

In an official statement released about the app, Sood mentioned that apart from the direct jobs, it also helps the migrant workers with functional training programmes like speaking English. He was quoted saying, "Lot of thinking, planning, and preparation have gone into designing this initiative over the last few months, in order to ensure that it is holistic and builds on the work already being done in the country. Extensive consultations have been held with top organisations that are involved at the grassroots level in skiing and placing the youth below the poverty line."

The app features a 24×7 helpline number set up in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, and Thiruvananthapuram.

This is just yet another effort made by the 47-year-old actor who had launched an initiative called Ghar Bhejo in March right after the nationwide lockdown was announced to help the migrant workers reach their homes across various states in the country. Initially, he began the mission by launching free buses but as he received more hep, migrant workers were also air-lifted from various places, and trains and other means of transportation were used to send them to their homes.

Sood also helped the police personnel in Mumbai by donating around 25,000 face shields to them. He pledged to support 400 families of those migrant workers who either passed away or got injured while travelling from one state to another in an attempt to reach their homes during the pandemic.