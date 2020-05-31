Actor Sonu Sood has been garnering praises and support from all the corners for helping the migrant workers stuck in Mumbai reach their home. The actor, on Saturday, met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari who assured him of extensive support from the government in his noble initiative. Koshyari took to Twitter to share a picture of himself in conversation with Sonu at the Raj Bhavan. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Lauds Sonu Sood: “The Example You've Set Speaks Volumes of The Kind of Person You Are”

The tweet read, "Film star @SonuSood called on at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai today. Shri Sood briefed about his ongoing work to help the migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. Applauded his great work and assured him of his fullest support in these endeavours." (sic)

Earlier, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, took to Twitter to praise Sonu wholeheartedly. The actor has been getting a pat on the back by many ministers including Smriti Irani who mentioned just how proud she was to see one of her close friends in the industry doing something for the society. She wrote, ” “I’ve had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood & celebrated your rise as an actor ;but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still thank you for helping those in need” (sic)

I’ve had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood & celebrated your rise as an actor ;but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still 🙏thank you for helping those in need🙏🙏 https://t.co/JcpoZRIr8M — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 24, 2020

Sonu and her restaurateur friend have been working on their initiative called Ghar Bhejo since late March. They have been organising buses on their own to help the migrant workers reach their hometowns in various states across India. Recently, Sonu also airlifted around 170 Odia girls from Kerala. They were employed as tailors and embroiders at a factory in Kerala and got stuck there during the lockdown.