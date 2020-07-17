Actor Sonu Sood donated 25,000 face shields to the Maharashtra Police. The state’s home minister Anil Deshmukh took to Twitter to share the news and posted a few photos of himself posing with Sonu while also thanking him for his kind gesture. Deshmukh’s tweet read, “I thank @SonuSood Ji for your generous contribution of giving 25,000 #FaceShields for our police personnel.” (sic) Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Latest News: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Says 'No CBI Inquiry, Mumbai Police is Enough'

The actor replied to the tweet and mentioned that he felt honoured in doing something for his 'brothers and sisters'. His tweet read, "Truly honoured by your kind words Sir! My police brothers & sisters are our real heroes & this is the least that I can do for the commendable work which they have been doing. Jai Hind #OurRealHeroes @DGPMaharashtra." (sic)

Sonu has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 war in the country. Since March, right after when the nationwide lockdown was announced, the actor began a mission to send migrants to their homes across the country and he continues to help the migrant workers in the state. After creating hysteria and garnering praises from all the corners in the country for his noble work, Sonu is going to write a book about his experience. In an official statement in the media, the actor revealed that a part of him now lives in the villages where he has found new friends and extended families by helping the migrants. The actor added that he’s excited to realise that he can share his experience with all through his book now.

Sonu’s book will be published by Penguin Random House India.