Actor Sonu Sood has been working since March and sending migrant workers to their homes across the country under his initiative Ghar Bhejo. The actor has so far sent over 20,000 migrants to their homes and the mission continues. Now, extending his wings, the actor has got himself associated with another initiative under which he'll be creating awareness around domestic violence.

As reported by Mid-Day, the actor has teamed up with Hothur Foundation to launch the campaign, Victory over Violence. Under this campaign, Sonu will be sharing the stories of several women who have suffered domestic violence. The actor will be using his social media handles to talk about these women, thereby, encouraging other women to speak up.

The report quoted Kulsum Shadab Wahab, the executive director of the foundation, explaining how Sonu's association is important. "Sonu's efforts towards sending migrants home is commendable. When he talks about domestic abuse, the message will reach many people and those in need of help will benefit," she said.

Sonu, too, feels that his support would help to create awareness. He said he wants to help as much he can as the cases of domestic violence are on the rise with more people confined to their homes due to COVID-19 impact.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Sonu met the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, to discuss his campaign in detail. The actor received support from the government in his mission and he expressed his gratitude for the same in a tweet later. Sonu wrote, “Was a pleasure. Thank you for all the support offered to help my migrant brothers reunite with their families.” (sic)