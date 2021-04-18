Mumbai: Actor and social worker Sonu Sood announced the news of the COVID-19 diagnosis on Saturday. In a social media post, he mentioned that he has contracted the virus despite taking all the precautions but he’s doing fine and will be back to help others soon. Now, in an interview with ETimes, the actor revealed just how even after taking the utmost precautions, he couldn’t escape contracting the deadly virus. Also Read - Sonu Sood Tests COVID-19 Positive After Taking First Jab of Coronavirus Vaccine, Under Home Quarantine

Sonu said he had to meet people and go out no matter what because of the kind of work he does. The actor has been helping many people since the last year and has made a special place in the hearts of those who don’t get any help from the system. Sonu was quoted as saying, “Frankly speaking, the kind of work I have been doing to help the poor and needy needs me to meet people and even travel, else that work will not happen.” Also Read - Sonu Sood Now Runs a 'Zabardast Band' And He's Available For Wedding Bookings - Watch

The Dabangg actor added that people wait to meet him and he can’t run away from them or stop understanding their problems. Sonu said the nature of his work is such that he will have to interact with those who are looking upto him to get some help. “Wherever I went, there were several people waiting to meet me; I couldn’t avoid interacting with them. Of course, I have always worn a mask but this disease has no answers; it’s happening to many of those who have been very careful,” he said.

Sonu had a fever and other symptoms also including cough and cold. However, he’s keeping well now. He continues to do his work from home. “I am not going out but I have got time to do more social work from home on phone. I will always strive for the happiness of the people,” he said. The actor recently took his first jab of the COVID vaccine at a hospital in Mumbai.

We wish him a speedy recovery!