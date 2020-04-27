Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has penned a heartfelt poem which the actor has dedicated to the COVID-19 warriors who have been fighting the virus on the front foot. Bharat Ek Saath, Sonu titled the beautiful poem which he wrote amid the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Sonu Sood's Emotional Note on Father's Birth Anniversary Will Remind You of Someone You Lost in Life

Talking about what led him to write the poem, Sonu said, “My mother was from a literature background, and used to write beautiful poems. I still have a lot of letters she wrote to me and they are very inspiring. She always felt I have a knack of writing, because whenever she used to say some lines to me as poetry, I would reply to her in the same form.” Also Read - Sonu Sood Opens His Juhu Hotel For All Healthcare Workers, Calls Them Real Heroes During COVID-19

Sonu also made a revelation that he often writes his own dialogues in several of his movies. Talking about his poem, Sonu said, “When I was going through the whole process of providing doctors and nurses with the hotel and food, I realised we are doing so little in these times. So these thoughts came into my mind, and I penned it down to send the message across.”

Sonu further revealed that it took him half-an-hour to complete the poem and also shared how he came up with the title. Sonu said, “I feel whenever we Indians have seen tough times, we have all come together to fight those battles. ‘Bharat’ is a very strong word. Jab Bharat ek saath hota hai, nothing can stop us from reaching our goal. Everyone is staying at home and doing their bit. I’m sure the whole of India will come together and set an example for the world.”

Sonu Sood recently announced that he will be serving food to 25,000 migrants during Ramadan.