Bengaluru: Actor Sonu Sood and his team of volunteers in Bengaluru provided more than 16 oxygen cylinders to a hospital in the city, saving 20-22 Covid-19 patients’ lives. The Karnataka team of Sonu Sood Charity Foundation received an SOS call from a police official seeking urgent requirement of oxygen cylinders at ARAK hospital. The hospital has already lost two patients due to a shortage of oxygen and was at the risk of losing 20-22 Covid-19 patients. Also Read - Shocking! Ambulance Stopped During Covid-19 Times to Allow IPL Convoy, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Sonu Sood, who has been amplifying information about Covid resources through his social media accounts, lauded his team for the prompt action. The actor said in a statement, “This was sheer teamwork and the will to help our fellow countrymen. As soon as we got the call from Inspector Satyanarayan, we verified it and got to action within minutes. The team spent the entire night not thinking about anything but just helping the hospital to get oxygen cylinders. Had there been any delay, many families could have lost their close ones. I want to thank everyone who helped in saving so many lives last night.” Also Read - BCCI Thanks Everyone For Organising IPL 2021 in Covid-19 Times, Urges All to Stay Safe

Earlier, Sonu Sood urged the government to help children who lost their parents due to Covid-19. He requested the government and several charitable organizations to announce free education for the children. Also Read - Brother-Sister Duo Convert Car Into Isolation Ward For Covid-19 Positive Mother, She Defeats The Virus

The actor recently recovered from coronavirus after testing positive on April 17 and tested negative on April 23.

Sonu Sood has recently managed to arrange over 100 requests for Remdesivir injections and oxygen and over 500 pleas for beds, but disappointed as he couldn’t make it possible for all. He made headlines for his philanthropy work last year where he reached out to migrant workers and helped them reach back home. He has helped thousands of people to reach back their homes, provided medical and educational support.