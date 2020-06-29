Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sparked off debates and discussions on nepotism pertaining in Bollywood. People have also pointed out that bullying and mental pressure that outsiders face in the industry is unfair. Reacting on the nepotism debate, Sonu Sood in an interview said that people will talk about this for a few days and then move on. He asserted that a new outsider will come into the industry and he will too struggle to get noticed and bag a film. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Actor's Cousin Feels 'There Was Some Pressure on Him From Bollywood'

Reminiscing the time when he was a struggler himself, he said that he handed Rs 500 to the watchman to let him enter the Film City and watch a shooting. During that time, somebody asked him if he was an actor, to which he replied no and said that he is here to watch the shooting. He felt that it is very easy to become an actor but it doesn't happen like that in reality. He went onto say, "No matter how talented and strong you are, it is very difficult to make a mark in the industry. There are hardly people in the industry who are outsiders and have become successful in the industry. I had my share of struggles and today I can proudly say that it made me a better and wiser man."

Speaking about one section of Bollywood being targeted, he said, “It is not right to blame one section of the industry for someone’s death. It is very difficult for those individuals also to hear someone blame you for someone’s death. These are the people who have given life to a lot of people in the industry. One needs to respect that and let time decide what is right.”

Speaking on Sushant’s death, he said that it is a huge tragedy and a lot of people have great things to say about him. He stated that people have great things to say about him and he feels that people should stay calm and not pounce on somebody and hold them responsible.