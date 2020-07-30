After actor Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood says that he has reached out to the family of actor Anupam Shyam who has been admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Life Care hospital for dialysis. Tweeting about the same on Wednesday, Sonu shared a notice in which CINTAA urged people to help Shyam, and wrote ‘In touch with them’. Also Read - Pratigya Actor Anupam Shyam Admitted to ICU After He Collapsed Post Dialysis, His Brother Seeks Financial Help

Best known for playing the role of Thakur Sajjan Singh in Star Plus’ show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, Shyam was earlier admitted to Apex Kidney Care in Mumbai where he collapsed during dialysis, after which the family took him to the Life Care hospital and also reached out to his fans and friends from the industry for financial help.

Shyam’s brother Anurag talked to news agency PTI on Tuesday and revealed that they received a call from Manoj Bajpayee who said that he’s going to look into the matter. Bajpayee and Shyam had worked together in the 1998 film Satya. Anurag also said that they reached out to Salman Khan’s NGO Being Human through their website.

The news agency quoted him saying, “Since we couldn’t admit him there, we rushed him to Lifeline Hospital immediately. He is currently in ICU. He could not get a good treatment due to the financial crisis. I have informed his friends about his health and also reached out to Being Human through their website. I even got a call from Manoj Bajpayee, who said he will look into the matter.”

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has been at the forefront of the relief work during the pandemic and emerged as a real-life hero for various migrants in the country. He has now been helping the workers set up their own businesses and getting them job opportunities through an app launched especially for them.