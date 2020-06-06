Continuing with his initiative of helping the migrant workers in Maharashtra, actor Sonu Sood now booked another chartered flight for people stuck in Mumbai. On Thursday, he sent 173 migrant workers from Mumbai to Dehradun, Uttarakhand. It was an Airbus A320 plane of the budget airline AirAsia India that left from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) around 1:57 pm and reached the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun at 4:41 pm. Also Read - Sonu Sood Meets Maharashtra Governor, Gets Full Support From Govt in His 'Ghar Bhejo' Initiative

Talking about sending the migrant workers in a flight, Sonu said it just brought a big smile to his face when he realised that most of these workers never had the opportunity to do air travel. News agency PTI quoted him saying, “As another charter flight takes flight today, our efforts to help migrant workers stranded in various parts of the country have only grown stronger. Most of them have never had the opportunity to experience air travel, and the smiles on their faces bring me a lot of joy as they take this AirAsia India flight to reach home to their families and friends.” Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Lauds Sonu Sood: “The Example You've Set Speaks Volumes of The Kind of Person You Are”

Pictures of Sonu from the airport also went viral on social media where he could be seen informing the kids and their parents about the travelling details. Another picture from inside the flight showed the workers wearing their PPE shields and thanking the actor for his generosity. Check out these tweets: Also Read - Sonu Sood Gets Emotional After a Migrant Woman Names Her Newborn 'Sonu Sood Srivastava'

Amazing work #SonuSood https://t.co/F2V8MqgkJe — aditi (@deepsaditi) June 6, 2020

Glad to see how not so previllage class is learning the power of tweets because of @SonuSood. This can help them in future in so many ways.@SonuSood thank you for helping and indirectly educating so many individuals.#PowerOfTweets #SonuSood — Ajay Kalashikar (@ajay_kalashikar) June 6, 2020

बहन ने बताया, मजदूरों की इतनी मदद क्यों कर रहे हैं सोनू सूद ‘रेल कोच के टॉयलेट के बीच वाली जगह में सोता था सोनू सूद, उसे मजदूरों का दर्द पता है’#SonuSood — Gautam Mahajan (@Gautamm11854143) June 6, 2020

Our actor with golden heart @SonuSood sends back 180 migrants to Uttarakhand by a special chartered flight of Air Asia who were stuck in Mumbai. You continue to inspire all of us #SonuSood brother. More power to you and your team working day snd night in sending migrants. 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/YYJohJnGAw — Rahul Trehan 🇮🇳 (@imrahultrehan) June 5, 2020

After arranging buses and trains for the migrant workers. Actor Sonu Sood now helps migrants reach home via flights.

Hats off to you sir & much respect to him.🙌@SonuSood pic.twitter.com/S72Qiizuin — Dev Patel (@dev_3008) June 6, 2020

Sonu has been on a mission to send all the stranded migrant workers to their hometowns across the country. His initiative called Ghar Bhejo began in late March right after the lockdown was announced and as people joined the initiative, he was able to help more workers reach home.

Last week, the actor arranged a special chartered flight for 176 migrant workers stuck in Kerala. The actor lifted the migrants and sent them to Odisha. Most of these workers were females who were employed at a factory in Kerala as tailors and embroiders.